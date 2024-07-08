Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 8, 2024, is 26.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.2 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.31 °C and 38.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 9, 2024
|34.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 10, 2024
|36.89 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|33.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|31.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|33.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|27.46 °C
|Light rain
