Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.48 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 44.07 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 44.84 °C Few clouds June 15, 2024 42.8 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 45.55 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 45.48 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 45.07 °C Few clouds June 19, 2024 44.59 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 12, 2024, is 40.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.48 °C and 45.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.37 °C and 46.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.With temperatures ranging between 31.48 °C and 45.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 95.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

