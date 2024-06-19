Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.36 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 40.92 °C Moderate rain June 21, 2024 40.31 °C Scattered clouds June 22, 2024 43.76 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 45.01 °C Scattered clouds June 24, 2024 42.78 °C Scattered clouds June 25, 2024 40.52 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 42.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 19, 2024, is 43.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.36 °C and 44.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.14 °C and 42.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.With temperatures ranging between 31.36 °C and 44.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 115.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024

