Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 22, 2024, is 39.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 41.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.6 °C and 45.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 41.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 166.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.6 °C and 45.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 41.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 166.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|42.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|44.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|43.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|41.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|38.27 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|35.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|35.61 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|40.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
SHARE
Copy