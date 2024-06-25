Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.08 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 25, 2024, is 38.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.08 °C and 43.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.03 °C and 43.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.08 °C and 43.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 184.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 26, 2024
|40.86 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|39.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|29.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.83 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
