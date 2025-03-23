Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.23 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 23, 2025, is 30.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.23 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.88 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.
With temperatures ranging between 16.23 °C and 33.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|30.97
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.26
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|36.12
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|36.19
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|34.29
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|30.84
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|32.44
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.