Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.84 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 26, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 26, 2025, is 35.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 37.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on March 26, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.34 °C and 37.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.84 °C and 37.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 27, 202535.14Scattered clouds
March 28, 202534.77Sky is clear
March 29, 202530.36Sky is clear
March 30, 202530.75Few clouds
March 31, 202531.68Sky is clear
April 1, 202533.73Sky is clear
April 2, 202534.58Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata34.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.98 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad34.88 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.64 °C Sky is clear
Delhi35.58 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

