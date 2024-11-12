Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.24 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on November 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 12, 2024, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.24 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.06 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 349.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 13, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Few clouds
|November 14, 2024
|27.9 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 15, 2024
|28.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 16, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
