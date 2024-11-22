Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 23, 2024 23.55 °C Broken clouds November 24, 2024 25.72 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 24.93 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 23.76 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 23.67 °C Broken clouds November 28, 2024 23.95 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 24.61 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 22, 2024, is 21.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.26 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.62 °C and 26.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 217.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024

