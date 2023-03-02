Chandigarh woman duped of 3.59 lakh by potential groom

Police have booked a man and his father for duping a woman of ₹3.59 lakh after approaching her for a matrimonial alliance. Chandigarh Police have booked a man and his father for duping a woman of ₹ 3.59 lakh after approaching her for a matrimonial alliance. (Representational image)

The woman, who lives in Sector 7, told the police that she was working with a private company. In September, her family came across the profile of a suitable match on a matrimonial website.

Introducing himself as Dishant, the man claimed to be the owner of a dry fruits packaging and export factory.

In October 2022, just 15 days after establishing contact, Dishant told her that he had ordered raw material worth ₹17 lakh for his factory and needed a loan of ₹3.59 lakh to make the complete payment.

After he assured to return the money within a week, she transferred the money to his bank account. But when she asked for her money back, he blocked her phone number and went off the grid. She also discovered that the accused’s real name was Dinesh, following which she approached the police.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station. Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.