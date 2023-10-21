Chandigarh: Woman held for abetting husband’s suicide in Sector 44

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide in July this year.

As per police, the victim had killed himself at his house in Sector 44 on July 10. In a video call made to his brother before he ended his life, the victim had allegedly accused his wife of mentally harassing her.

Based on the brother’s complaint, a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

While police officials didn’t reveal why the woman had been harassing him, sources said the two had a love marriage but eventually their relationship had turned sour. She had also allegedly got him arrested under preventive action earlier and threatened to get a false case registered against him, the sources added. While the woman did odd cleaning jobs, her husband used to fix air conditioners for a living.

