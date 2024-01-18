Chandigarh: Woman loses bag containing 70,000 to snatcher

A motorcycle-borne person snatched a bag from a 50-year-old woman in Sector 38, Chandigarh, while she was returning home from a walk in a park. A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-39 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

In her complaint, Bindu Nehra told police that she lives in Sector 38, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday at 5.30 pm, she, along with her mother, was returning home after walking in a park near her house, when a person on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which contained ₹70,000 and Aadhaar Card.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

She said the person was not wearing a helmet but she could note the number of the motorcycle. A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-39 police station.