Chandigarh: Woman loses bag containing ₹70,000 to snatcher
Jan 18, 2024 09:26 AM IST
A motorcycle-borne person snatched a bag from a 50-year-old woman in Sector 38, Chandigarh, while she was returning home from a walk in a park.
In her complaint, Bindu Nehra told police that she lives in Sector 38, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday at 5.30 pm, she, along with her mother, was returning home after walking in a park near her house, when a person on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which contained ₹70,000 and Aadhaar Card.
She said the person was not wearing a helmet but she could note the number of the motorcycle. A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-39 police station.
