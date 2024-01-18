close_game
Chandigarh: Woman loses bag containing 70,000 to snatcher

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2024 09:26 AM IST

In her complaint, Bindu Nehra told police that she lives in Sector 38, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday at 5.30 pm, she, along with her mother, was returning home after walking in a park near her house, when a person on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which contained ₹70,000 and Aadhaar Card

She said the person was not wearing a helmet but she could note the number of the motorcycle. A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-39 police station.

