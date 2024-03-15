Chandigarh woman, partner found guilty of hacking husband to death

tanbir.dhaliwal@htlive.com The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 16. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Over three years after a woman and her illicit partner hacked her husband to death in Chandigarh in September 2020, a local court has held them guilty.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The duo, Sunita, 22, from Palsora village, Chandigarh; and Rajiv, 22, from Maloya Colony, was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 16.

As per case files, the victim, Sonu, a painter, was found murdered with multiple injuries on the body near Badheri Chowk on September 30, 2020.

Police had registered a murder case on the complaint of one Ankit, who had spotted Sonu’s body while returning from morning walk at the Sector-42 Lake. Investigation led police to Sonu’s wife and her aide.

To prove the case, public prosecutor Hukam Singh examined as many as 19 witnesses and produced some documents.

Jaibir, the victim’s brother-in-law, also supported the prosecution’s story.

He said Sonu’s wife was in an illicit relationship with Rajiv. Due to this, they hatched a conspiracy and murdered Sonu.

Sonu’s sister Sudha told the court that she had also seen both accused in a compromising position in her brother’s room in his absence.

According to police, in his disclosure statement, Rajiv had revealed that he had concealed the weapon of offence as well as his clothes in Ramgarh, Panchkula.

But the defence counsel argued that this disclosure statement was never placed on record by the investigating officer, adding that the accused were falsely implicated.

Hearing the arguments, the court of additional and sessions judge observed, “In the present case, though there is lapse on the part of the investigating officer, there is no confusion to the effect that in pursuance of disclosure statement of accused Rajiv only, the recovery of knife and his clothes had been effected.”

It added, “In the present case, the disclosure statement of the accused persons is corroborated from the other evidence of impeachable character including the scientific evidence.”

The court observed that if there would not have been any conspiracy between the accused persons to eliminate the deceased, accused Sunita would certainly have reported the matter to the police that her husband had not returned from work. However, she was busy in talking with accused Rajiv.

“It is proved to the hilt that on September 29, 2020, accused Rajiv hatched a criminal conspiracy with co-accused Sunita to commit the murder of Sonu and in furtherance of said criminal conspiracy, on the same day, accused Rajiv murdered Sonu,” said the court while holding both of them guilty.