Chandigarh: Woman’s gold bangle snatched amid rush at bus stand

A woman’s gold bangle was allegedly snatched during heavy jostling at Singhpura bus stand in Zirakpur on Saturday morning, after which three unidentified suspects fled in a car, police said. The complainant told police she would be able to identify the suspects if produced before her. (HT File)

Police have booked two unidentified women and a man under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Complainant Pooja Sharma, a resident of Baltana, said the incident took place around 8.20 am when she was boarding a bus to Ambala, where she works in an Army area. As the bus arrived, a crowd gathered near the entrance.

According to her statement, two women stood close behind her while a man pushed from the side, causing a brief commotion as passengers tried to board. During the scuffle, one of the women allegedly grabbed her hand.

After boarding the bus and taking a seat, Sharma realised her gold bangle was missing. She immediately looked outside and saw the two women running towards a Swift Dzire parked across the road.

She said the women, accompanied by a man, got into the car bearing registration number PB-11-CS-2251 and sped away.

The entire incident unfolded within moments, leaving little time for bystanders to react.

The complainant told police she would be able to identify the suspects if produced before her.