Chandigarh: Work collectively to ensure dignity, safety of senior citizens, says Kataria

UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday called upon families, society and institutions to work collectively to ensure the dignity, safety and active living of senior citizens, stressing that the elderly must be treated as valuable contributors to society and not as a burden. He prayed for their good health and long life and urged respect and care for the elderly. (HT File)

Addressing a programme organised by the Chandigarh Senior Citizen Association on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Kataria said the experiences and suggestions of senior citizens had played a vital role in nation-building and social development. He prayed for their good health and long life and urged respect and care for the elderly.

The administrator lauded the Chandigarh Senior Citizen Association, established in 1996 under the leadership of former Punjab chief secretary late PH Vaishnav, for its sustained efforts in providing free services such as physiotherapy, yoga and health check-ups, besides undertaking a range of social welfare activities for the elderly.

Describing senior citizens as “living libraries”, Kataria highlighted the wealth of knowledge and experience they possess. He urged the younger generation to learn from elders and encouraged senior citizens to actively share their experiences and suggestions to help strengthen policies and programmes of the Chandigarh administration.

In a symbolic gesture aimed at changing social attitudes, Kataria suggested replacing the term senior citizens’ home with a more positive and respectful nomenclature, on the lines of Divyangjan Awaas used for persons with disabilities.

Referring to contemporary challenges, the administrator said rapid urbanisation, migration for employment and the growing trend of nuclear families had increased loneliness and neglect among many elderly persons, making collective responsibility towards their welfare more critical than ever.

During the event, the administrator felicitated senior citizens and volunteers for their outstanding contributions in medical care, literature, education, social work, culture and as Red Cross volunteers. He also interacted with senior citizens, assured them of continued administrative support and advised them to seek appointments for Janta Darbar or Jan Sunvai, held every Wednesday, for redressal of their grievances.