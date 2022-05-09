Chandigarh works out new plan to double its exports by 2026
With a target of doubling exports from Chandigarh in the next five years, the UT administration has come up with a new plan, which envisages policy changes, infrastructure upgrade and incentives for the sector.
The Chandigarh export promotion plan, formulated under the aegis of director general of foreign trade, Government of India, aims to increase the city’s exports from ₹558 crore (in 2020-21) to ₹1,100 crore by 2026.
The plan proposes formulation of a new industrial policy, relaxation in land norms and other rules and regulations, setting up a fully operational cargo facility at airport and an inland container depot (ICD), online portal, single window system, export ancillary infrastructure, and promotion of renewable energy. The plan has been approved by the Government of India and deadlines have been set to complete all these activities.
It also proposes certain products, such as needles, auto parts, tractors parts and information technology/ information technology-enabled services, to be the focus for export promotion from the city.
The plan highlights that there is a dire need to make the city’s rules/norms flexible for industrial units as far as the issue of land is concerned. Industrial policy needs to be revised in view of the scenario all around the world. The goal of the policy should be to double the exports from Chandigarh within the next five years, recommends the plan.
“For better logistics, the administration should develop proper cargo facilities and internal container depot so that cost and time overruns can be decreased for exporters,” said a senior UT official, part of plan formulation process.
Also, ancillary infrastructure, such as testing facilities, certification labs, etc, are required, especially with regards to pharma sector.
“Ease of doing business should be improved by doing away with redundant rules and laws. Effective online portal and single window system is also needed,” said the official.
Government assistance
The plan also recommends creation of schemes for assistance for export-oriented infrastructure development. For such infrastructure, government can provide 80-90% assistance. Development of industrial parks, warehouse, logistics’ park, selling centre, processing units, exhibition centre, training facility, testing labs, R&D centre and small-housing facilities for labourers must be taken up under such schemes.
Constitution of an export commissioner’s office, who can be the nodal officer for policy formulation, implementation and coordination on export related issues, has also been recommended. The export commissioner will head an export promotion council.
-
Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged. The accused has been identified as a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar, Jasvir Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl's mother.
-
Chandigarh government school computer teachers await five-month salary
After previously having waited for six months for their salaries in 2021, computer teachers at UT government schools again claimed that they have not received their salaries since December last year. Demanding action against such harassment, they demanded that such contractors be blacklisted. Addressing the issue, director school education Palika Arora said, “The teachers must give a written complaint to the department regarding this and we will look into the matter.”
-
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday. They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government's regime in December 2021. The police detained the protesters but released them later. The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister's house.
-
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
-
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics