Zirakpur MC president to face floor test on November 3; term ends next year

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) president Udayveer Singh Dhillon undergo a floor test on November 3. The court also directed the DC to ensure that the election process is conducted in a free and fair manner and that no disruption occurs, which could lead to adjournment of the meeting. (HT Photo for representation)

The floor test will be conducted in the presence of Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal and high court-appointed observer advocate Gurpreet Singh.

The court also directed the DC to ensure that the election process is conducted in a free and fair manner and that no disruption occurs, which could lead to adjournment of the meeting. The proceedings, scheduled for 2 pm, will also be videographed. Dhillon is son of Congress leader Deepinder Dhillon and was elected in April 2021. The Zirakpur MC’s five-year term ends in 2026.

As per the directions, if Dhillon passes the floor test and retains his post, he will proceed to conduct the election of vice-president. In case he fails, the DC will be tasked with holding the vice-president’s election within 30 days of the floor test.

In 2021, Udayveer was appointed as president of Zirakpur MC after 23 councillors won the seats. But 13 councillors shifted to the AAP after it rose to power in the state in 2022.

Those AAP councillors also had the support of eight councillors of the Shiromani Akali Dal in June 2024, when a no-confidence motion was moved against Udayveer. However, in a meeting which took place on July 5, he claimed the motion got defeated.

The opposite group held another meeting on July 15, which passed the resolution against him. The outcome of both these meetings was challenged in the high court, which has now ordered a fresh floor test for Udayveer to determine if he still enjoys majority in the 23-member House.