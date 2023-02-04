Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh:10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to man caught with 23 gm heroin

Chandigarh:10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to man caught with 23 gm heroin

Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:54 AM IST

The convict, Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Burail village, was arrested with the heroin near a park in Sector 27-A, Chandigarh, on January 6, 2021

The Chandigarh court observed that showing leniency towards such types of convicts may send a wrong signal to society. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for possessing 23 gm heroin.

The convict, Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Burail village, was arrested with the heroin near a park in Sector 27-A on January 6, 2021.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector-26 police station.

During the trial, Singh prayed for leniency. However, the prosecution argued that he was a habitual offender and already undergoing a 10-year sentence in another NDPS case. Observing that showing leniency towards such types of convicts may send a wrong signal to society, the court handed Singh 10-year RI.

