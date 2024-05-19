Chandigarh: 12-year-old brain dead girl’s organs impact six lives

A 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh (UP) gave new lease of life to four terminally ill patients and the gift of sight to two corneal blind patients by donating her liver, kidneys and corneas at PGIMER. Sayogta, daughter of Hari Om, resident of Mundia village, Badaun district, UP, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained from a road accident on May 12. (Stock image)

After her initial treatment at ESIC Baddi, she was admitted to PGIMER the same day. Despite the medical team's best efforts, Sayogta was declared brain dead on May 17.

After her initial treatment at ESIC Baddi, she was admitted to PGIMER the same day. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Sayogta was declared brain dead on May 17.

Her family made the brave decision to donate her organs, ensuring that her legacy lives on through the lives she saved, offering a lifeline to those in dire need.

Since there was no matching recipient for heart at PGIMER, the organ was allocated to a matching recipient in MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai with the intervention of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The organ reached the Mohali airport in 22 minutes through a green corridor on Friday.

The retrieved heart was taken by air to the Chennai hospital where it was transplanted to a terminally ill six-year-old female patient.

Liver was transplanted to a 36-year-old terminally ill male patient, giving him a second chance at life. Meanwhile, kidney beneficiaries, included a 25-year-old male and a 42-year-old male at the PGIMER.

The harvested corneas, on transplantation, restored sight of two corneal blind patients, thereby influencing six lives in all, one in Chennai and other five in Chandigarh.