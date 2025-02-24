Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 23 teachers promoted

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Among them are six teachers of various categories whose promotion has been done to clear the department’s backlog; some of the posts have been filled after 15 years

As many as 23 teachers have been promoted to the rank of headmaster/headmistress by the UT education department. Among them are six teachers of various categories whose promotion has been done to clear the department’s backlog.

The promotion letters will be handed over by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, on Monday.
UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the promotions have been done after five years and some of the posts have been filled after 15 years. The department is also set to issue appointment letters to 40 newly recruited special educators, both junior basic teachers (JBT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT).

