Chandigarh:23-year-old woman, aide snatch purse in Sector 44, caught in two hours

Cracking a snatching case within two hours, police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman and her accomplice. The scooter used in the crime, along with ₹ 1,200 in cash, was recovered from the duo. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Komal and Shivam Batta, 25, both residents of Burail, had snatched the purse of a woman who was out for shopping in Sector 44-C.

The victim, Poonam Anand, said she was walking back home, when two scooter-borne persons, including a woman, stopped near her and snatched her purse containing ₹4,000 and important documents.

“We arrested the accused within two hours, following which it was established that Shivam is already facing 10 criminal cases, including those of robbery, snatching and accident,” police said in a press communiqué.

The scooter used in the crime, along with ₹1,200 in cash, was recovered from the duo.

In the present case, both accused were booked under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Alert citizens nab mobile phone snatcher in Mohali

Mohali Alert passers-by nabbed a snatcher, while his accomplice manage to flee, after they tried to make off with a youth’s mobile phone in Sector 91 on Wednesday.

The nabbed accused was identified as Bikram Singh of Jandpur village and his absconding accomplice as Rikki of Bajheri village.

Police said Durga Das Hal, 22, a resident of Sector 89 and native of Bhagalpur, Bihar, had gone to hire labourers around 7.45 am.

After reaching Sector 91, he was speaking to labourers on the roadside, when two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and pushed him to the road. Alert passers-by noticed this and nabbed Bikram, while Ricky managed to flee on his motorcycle. The snatched phone was recovered from Bikram.

On the victim’s complaint, Sohana police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC against the accused duo.

