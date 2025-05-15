Chandigarh:530 donate blood at six camps under civic body’s mega drive

As many as 530 units of blood were collected during blood donation camps organised across six locations in the city, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said on Wednesday. MC commissioner Amit Kumar donating blood at a camp organised at the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Earlier, she had urged residents to participate in the camp as a mark of tribute to the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation.

The mega camp, conducted in collaboration with various NGOs, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations (MWAs) and government departments, also saw participation from government employees, market communities, youth groups besides local residents. The blood donation camps were supervised by professionals from government hospitals.

The camp was inaugurated at 9 am at the community centre in Manimajra Complex (Gobindpura), Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38, market areas of Sectors 15 and 19, Sector 28C community centre and the municipal corporation building in Sector 17.

Mayor Babla inaugurated the camp in Manimajra, Sectors 28 and 38 whereas municipal commissioner Amit Kumar inaugurated the camp in Sector 17 MC building. The commissioner, besides honouring the donors, himself donated blood to boost the morale of volunteers.

Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty inaugurated the camp in Sector 19 and deputy mayor Taruna Mehta inaugurated the one in Sector 15.