Chandigarh: AAP councillor flags poor condition of govt houses

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and Ward Number 25 councillor Yogesh Dhingra has called upon the UT administrator to address the dilapidated condition of government houses in Sectors 37 and 38.

In a letter to administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the councillor stated that over the past three years, at least four meetings were held with the former deputy commissioner to highlight the dire state of these buildings. Additionally, written requests were submitted, but no attention or appropriate action has been taken to date.

Councillor Dhingra said doors of these government quarters were broken, and the premises were being used round-the-clock for substance abuse.

He urged the administrator to take immediate action to prevent any potential threat to the lives of thousands of residents living nearby. Neglecting the issue could pose significant risks to the citizens of the colony and the occupants of the four-storey houses, causing them considerable harm, he said.

BJP councillor seeks safety assessment of buildings in Sector 17

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi also demanded an immediate safety assessment of buildings in Sector 17.

Expressing deep concern over the building collapse on Monday, in a letter to the UT administrator and the UT adviser, Joshi requested an immediate and thorough safety assessment of all buildings in Sector 17.

He emphasised the need for urgent action, citing the potential risk to life and the importance of ensuring public safety. He noted that Sector 17 was a densely populated commercial hub, home to numerous government offices, and the safety of people working and visiting the area could not be left to chance.

The councillor urged that the assessment identify areas of concern and necessary repairs or upgrades be made to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals relying on these buildings. He stressed that every moment counted, and swift action was necessary to prevent further catastrophe.