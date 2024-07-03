Chandigarh admn forms panel to decide relief for accidents due to stray animals

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the UT administrator on Tuesday constituted a committee to determine the compensation to be paid to victims of incidents/accidents caused by stray animals. In November last year, the high court had directed that the governments of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh administration will be primarily responsible for paying compensation to victims of dog bites. (iStock)

The committee will be headed by the deputy commissioner, while superintendent of police/deputy superintendent of police (Traffic), sub-divisional magistrate concerned, State Transport Authority secretary and GMSH-16 medical superintendent will be the members. The MC additional joint commissioner will be the member convener of the panel, which will also have eight additional members on case-to-case basis, as required.

In November last year, the high court had directed that the governments of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh administration will be primarily responsible for paying compensation to victims of dog bites, adding that the minimum financial assistance would be ₹10,000 per tooth mark.

The court had directed the governments to set up committees headed by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to determine such compensation.

This committee will determine the compensation to be paid on account of claims made regarding incidents or accidents caused by stray animals, including cows, bulls, oxen, donkeys, dogs, nilgai, buffaloes, and other wild, pet or deserted animals.

The victims or their family members will file their application before the committee for grant of compensation, along with requisite supporting documents.

Claim procedure

In case of death, a death certificate will be required along with a copy of FIR/DDR indicating death due to an accident caused by stray cattle/animal/dog bite.

In case of permanent disability, a copy of FIR/DDR indicating an accident caused by stray cattle/animal/dog bite, a permanent disability certificate from medical authority (showing permanent disability of 70% or above) issued after the scheme’s implementation date and the hospital discharge summary will be required.

In case of injury, the applicant has to furnish a copy of FIR/DDR indicating the incident, a medical report/treatment documents indicating the type of injury, its degree, and expenses incurred for treatment, and any other document deemed necessary to establish the claim’s genuineness and the claimant’s identity for settlement of claim.

The committee may request additional documents as needed to verify the claim’s genuineness. Upon receipt of the application, the committee will verify the facts from the department/agencies concerned or any individuals.

As per the UT notification, the claims must be filed within three months from the incident/accident date. The awards will be passed by the committee within four months of receiving claims and requisite documents. In case the claim is devoid of merit, the rejection of claim will also be passed by the committee within four months.

The compensation payments will be made directly to the victim’s or legal heir’s bank account.

Know the compensation

In case of death, the amount of compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased person will be ₹5 lakh.

In case of permanent disability, the amount of compensation will be ₹2 lakh for permanent incapacitation as certified by the competent medical authority.

In case of injury, the amount of compensation will be assessed by the committee, subject to a maximum amount prescribed in the relevant policy. For dog bite cases, the compensation will include, a minimum of ₹10,000 per teeth mark, a minimum of ₹20,000 per 10.2 square cm of wound where the flesh has been pulled off the skin.