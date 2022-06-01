Chandigarh: After driest, hottest May since 2019, expect above normal rain in June

Even as May concluded with lowest rain and highest average maximum temperature in Chandigarh since 2019, above normal rain is expected in the city in June, as well as in the entire monsoon season, according to the long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chandigarh received 26.3 mm rain in May this year, 52% below normal and lowest since 20.4 mm rain in May 2019. Out of this, at 11 mm, the highest rain was recorded on May 23.

Simultaneously, with an average maximum temperature of 37.3°C, May this year was also hottest since 2019, when the figure had gone up to 38.4°C.

The day temperature had shot up to 43.6°C on May 14 this year, making it the hottest May day since a similar temperature reading on May 27, 2018.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While the rain was a bit low this month, it was still better than that seen in March and April. Rain during this period is brought by Western Disturbances (WD). While several WDs approached the region, many remained weak.”

This, however, is likely to change in the upcoming monsoon season, when Chandigarh is likely to get above normal rain between June and September. While 130.2 mm rain is considered normal for June, the expected average rises to 283.3 mm in July, further to 287.8 mm in August, before dipping to 145.2 mm in September as monsoon recedes.

“Moderate La Nina conditions are prevalent over the Pacific Ocean and it’s likely to stay this way during the upcoming monsoon season,” Singh said. Although it depends on several factors, a stronger La Nina also brings more rain to the area during monsoon.

With above average rain expected in June, as per the probability models, the maximum temperature will also remain lower than normal in the month.

Singh added that monsoon had made a good start in the southern parts of the country and if prevailing conditions continued, Chandigarh could also expect it to reach the city around the normal date, which is June 26.

Last year, monsoon was declared two weeks in advance on June 13, earliest since 2000. A total of 129.9 mm rain was recorded in June 2021 against a normal of 130.2 mm.

Day temperature rises to 41.8°C

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature continued to rise on Tuesday. It went up from 37.7°C on Monday to 41.8°C, 2.3 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went down from 30.2°C to 28°C after the cloudy weather at night cleared, but was still 2.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C.