Chandigarh: Biker performs stunts to impress school kids, challaned

The traffic wing of Chandigarh Police has impounded a youth’s driving licence and slapped a challan that could go up to ₹5,000 for performing stunts while riding his motorcycle along a school bus on the Sector 29/30 dividing road. Sporting a furry bunny cover on his helmet, the youth was filmed by another commuter while performing stunts in Chandigarh on October 25. (HT)

The action came following a video shared by a city resident that showed the youth performing dangerous stunts on his two-wheeler while wearing a furry bunny cover over his helmet on October 25, ostensibly to impress schoochildren in the closely moving bus.

After verification, the motorcyclist was identified and his driving licence was impounded. A traffic challan for dangerous driving was also issued. As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it entails imprisonment of six months to one year and/or ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 penalty, as decided by court.

