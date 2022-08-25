Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Only 37,000 of Chandigarh’s over 8 lakh eligible people have turned up since the free drive began on July 15
Government’s hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh.
The city had achieved the target of fully vaccinating its 8.43-lakh strong adult population on January 25 this year, a year after the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.
As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months.
But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
In all, a mere 11% (93,778) of the eligible adults have received the third dose at government and private facilities since the booster dose drive began on January 10 this year.
Health experts have been reiterating that timely vaccination is the most effective shield against newer variants of Covid-19 and third dose remains even more crucial as immunity from first two doses begins waning after four to six months, making the infection riskier for the vulnerable groups.
In Chandigarh, the free third dose for adults is being offered at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Sectors 22 and 45 and Manimajra, besides the health and wellness centres at Sector 42 and Panjab University.
Initially, the free third dose at government facilities was available only for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities. Then, senior citizens without co-morbidities were also eligible from March 16, while for the remaining adults (18 to 59 age group), the drive started on April 10. But for them, the third dose was paid and available only at private health facilities.
To widen coverage, the free booster dose drive was launched for all adults on July 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and will continue till September 30.
‘Booster dose can control infection severity’
In Chandigarh,even though the fresh Covid cases have been dipping for the past three weeks, there has been a rise in fatalities. Compared to four deaths in entire July, as many as nine Covid-positive people have already lost their lives in 23 days of August.
Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “100% vaccination coverage by January helped control the severity of infection during the third wave of the pandemic later that month, due to which hospitalisation and fatality rates remained much lower than those seen in the first and second waves. Since the infection is still lethal for elderly, unvaccinated and co-morbid people, people must get the booster dose at the earliest, as it primes the immunity system to respond to the infection quickly.”
On the administration’s efforts to encourage more response, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Apart from hospitals, the health department is organising special camps at public and private offices, industrial establishments, railway station and bus stations. Camps are also being organised at religious, social, commercial and charitable events on special requests. People must come forward to get vaccinated as soon as eligible as the vaccines are free and easily available.”
He added that since Centre had approved heterologous booster dose for adults, those who had received either of Covishield or Covaxin as their first and second dose can receive a different vaccine, including Corbevax, as the booster shot, which was available in Chandigarh.
Though people who recently got infected with Covid should wait at least three months before going for the third dose.
22-year-old vaxxed woman succumbs to Covid
A 22-year-old woman became the latest victim of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Health officials said the woman, a resident of Sector 41, was fully vaccinated. She was brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, and found positive for Covid posthumously.
With this, tricity’s Covid toll in August so far reached 19, compared to 13 in July.
As many as 10 people have died in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
Meanwhile, the daily cases dropped from 175 on Tuesday to 114 on Wednesday.
As many as 55 people tested positive in Mohali, followed by 41 in Chandigarh and 18 in Panchkula.
Tricity’s active caseload dipped further to 863, lowest since 865 six weeks ago.
A total of 384 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 354 in Mohali and 125 in Panchkula.
-
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday. Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC's enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
-
Sand miners assault forest guard, field staff in Mohali’s Mullanpur
Despite heavy security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mullanpur on Wednesday afternoon, sand miners assaulted a forest guard and field staff who caught them transporting illegally mined sand in a tractor at Perch village in Mullanpur on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said the accused were identified as Sucha Singh, his son Aman and his friend Sukhwinder, who were accompanied by some unidentified men.
-
Chandigarh: Now, tree comes crashing down at Sector 40 school, no one hurt
A tree collapsed on the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, on Wednesday morning shortly after the school got in session at 7.50 am. The incident comes over a month after a 70 feet tall heritage tree fell on the campus of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, claiming the life of a 16-year-old student and leaving 18 of her school mates and a bus attendant injured.
-
Hit-and-run accidents claim two lives in Mohali
A pedestrian and a woman riding a motorcycle were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district on Tuesday evening. Police said the pedestrian, identified as a resident of Dhakoli, 20, Vipin Kumar, was crossing the road near the Baltana light point in Zirakpur, when a speeding car hit him and fled the spot. His father, Kamlesh Kumar, said they hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Zirakpur a few months back.
-
Oustees quota plot allotment in Panchkula: Haryana CM orders FIR, recommends CBI probe
The Haryana government has ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) into the alleged irregularities in allotment of plots under oustees quota in Panchkula in 2014-15 and also recommended a CBI investigation. Ordering the registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 19 also instructed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran administrator (HQ) to file an FIR in connection with the missing original file.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics