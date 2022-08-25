Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane

Government’s hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh.

The city had achieved the target of fully vaccinating its 8.43-lakh strong adult population on January 25 this year, a year after the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months.

But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.

In all, a mere 11% (93,778) of the eligible adults have received the third dose at government and private facilities since the booster dose drive began on January 10 this year.

Health experts have been reiterating that timely vaccination is the most effective shield against newer variants of Covid-19 and third dose remains even more crucial as immunity from first two doses begins waning after four to six months, making the infection riskier for the vulnerable groups.

In Chandigarh, the free third dose for adults is being offered at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Sectors 22 and 45 and Manimajra, besides the health and wellness centres at Sector 42 and Panjab University.

Initially, the free third dose at government facilities was available only for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities. Then, senior citizens without co-morbidities were also eligible from March 16, while for the remaining adults (18 to 59 age group), the drive started on April 10. But for them, the third dose was paid and available only at private health facilities.

To widen coverage, the free booster dose drive was launched for all adults on July 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and will continue till September 30.

‘Booster dose can control infection severity’

In Chandigarh,even though the fresh Covid cases have been dipping for the past three weeks, there has been a rise in fatalities. Compared to four deaths in entire July, as many as nine Covid-positive people have already lost their lives in 23 days of August.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “100% vaccination coverage by January helped control the severity of infection during the third wave of the pandemic later that month, due to which hospitalisation and fatality rates remained much lower than those seen in the first and second waves. Since the infection is still lethal for elderly, unvaccinated and co-morbid people, people must get the booster dose at the earliest, as it primes the immunity system to respond to the infection quickly.”

On the administration’s efforts to encourage more response, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Apart from hospitals, the health department is organising special camps at public and private offices, industrial establishments, railway station and bus stations. Camps are also being organised at religious, social, commercial and charitable events on special requests. People must come forward to get vaccinated as soon as eligible as the vaccines are free and easily available.”

He added that since Centre had approved heterologous booster dose for adults, those who had received either of Covishield or Covaxin as their first and second dose can receive a different vaccine, including Corbevax, as the booster shot, which was available in Chandigarh.

Though people who recently got infected with Covid should wait at least three months before going for the third dose.

22-year-old vaxxed woman succumbs to Covid

A 22-year-old woman became the latest victim of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Health officials said the woman, a resident of Sector 41, was fully vaccinated. She was brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, and found positive for Covid posthumously.

With this, tricity’s Covid toll in August so far reached 19, compared to 13 in July.

As many as 10 people have died in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the daily cases dropped from 175 on Tuesday to 114 on Wednesday.

As many as 55 people tested positive in Mohali, followed by 41 in Chandigarh and 18 in Panchkula.

Tricity’s active caseload dipped further to 863, lowest since 865 six weeks ago.

A total of 384 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 354 in Mohali and 125 in Panchkula.