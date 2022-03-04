Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Cheating accused flees from police custody
Chandigarh: Cheating accused flees from police custody

According to police, Himanshu Kakkria was detained in the Sector-8 market as he was wanted for a cheating case in Mohali
The accused, Himanshu Kakkria, is a resident of Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man, accused of cheating, escaped from police custody at the Sector 8 market on Thursday.

The accused, Himanshu Kakkria, is a resident of Sector 42. Police later recovered a pistol from his Toyota Fortuner parked in the market.

According to police, they had received information that Himanshu, who is facing a cheating case in Mohali, is present at the Sector 8 market.

A police control team detained Himanshu and he was taken to beat box nearby. Meanwhile, a team of Mohali police, comprising three police personnel, also reached the spot.

“After detaining Himanshu, his family was informed. However, before he could be taken to Mohali, he managed to flee with his wife and their acquaintance,” said Naveen Pal, station house officer, Mataur, Mohali.

Chandigarh superintendent of police Ketan Bansal said a case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against Himanshu after recovery of weapon from his vehicle. The SUV, the weapon as well as his mobile phone have been impounded.

According to Mohali police, Himanshu and his father, Krishan Kakkria, were booked in January for duping a Sector 69 resident, Veer Pratap, of 10 lakh.

The accused had assured the complainant of sending him to the US in exchange for the money. But they neither fulfilled the promise nor refunded the money.

