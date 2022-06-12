Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Denied entry, youths vandalise vehicles outside club
Chandigarh: Denied entry, youths vandalise vehicles outside club

Onlookers said the youths were even carrying wooden planks with barbed wires wrapped around them; one such plank was recovered by the Chandigarh Police from the spot
Angered that they were not allowed entry to a private party, the youths took to damaging the vehicles parked outside the club. (HT Photp)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Furious over being denied entry to a club, a group of youths went on rampage and vandalised eight vehicles parked outside The Jungle Bar at Kalagram, Manimajra, on Friday night.

According to police, the youths had turned up at the club while a private party was underway and were therefore denied entry.

Angered by this, the youths took to damaging the vehicles parked outside the club. They pelted eight vehicles with stones, and smashed their front and rear windshields before fleeing. Onlookers said they were even carrying wooden planks with barbed wires wrapped around them. One such plank was recovered by the police from the spot.

Bouncers at the club told the police that they heard loud noises and sounds of stone pelting, but by the time they went to the parking, the accused had fled.

Initially, police were informed about some firing outside the club, but they said no shots were fired. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and at the club to get clues about the accused.

“We are verifying the incident and action will be taken accordingly,” said inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana, station house officer (SHO), Mauli Jagran.

Sunday, June 12, 2022
