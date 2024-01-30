 Chandigarh: Don’t brush aside dry cough this winter - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Don't brush aside dry cough this winter

Chandigarh: Don’t brush aside dry cough this winter

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Jan 30, 2024 06:59 PM IST

City hospitals report slight surge in upper respiratory tract infections amid the ongoing spell dry weather

City hospitals are witnessing a slight spike in cases of upper respiratory tract infections accompanied by prolonged dry cough, a surge that health experts attribute to the ongoing dry spell of weather.

At the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, 20% of cases pertain to cold, cough and respiratory infections. (HT File Photo)
At the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, 20% of cases pertain to cold, cough and respiratory infections. (HT File Photo)

At the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, 20% of cases pertain to cold, cough and respiratory infections. There is a notable 5 to 7% increase from regular days. Similarly, cases are being reported at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, PGIMER, and private healthcare facilities of the city.

PGIMER internal medicine’s Dr Atul Saroch explained that a dry cough can stem from various causes. Upper respiratory tract infections could result from viral infections during the season.

“Patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney, or liver diseases should undergo a comprehensive medical examination. Persistent symptoms lasting more than a week warrant a detailed medical checkup,” he added.

Saroch said allergies triggered by cold or air pollution, particularly during smog, necessitate the use of masks for prevention. Cough variant asthma, triggered by cold or pollution, may require inhalation therapy on an as-needed basis.

While the exact number of cases at government hospitals is yet to be disclosed, health authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and adopt these precautionary measures to safeguard their respiratory well-being.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

