Chandigarh: Duo duping PGIMER patients with ‘quick blood tests’ held
Police have arrested two men who had been duping patients at PGIMER by offering them quick blood tests.
After collecting blood samples from patients, mostly those from out of station, the accused would provide them bogus reports with fake stamps, said police.
The duo, identified as Nemi Chand, 32, of Sector 6, New Chandigarh, and Sunil Kumar, 40, of Nayagaon, were arrested from PGIMER on Thursday night. Fake stamps of diagnostics centres, along with a car, were recovered from them.
Police said they received information about two men moving around at PGIMER in a car, offering quick blood reports to patients. Acting on the information, police spotted the accused outside the hospital’s Bhargava auditorium.
A constable approached them as a decoy customer and paid ₹2,000, following which they were arrested. On searching their vehicle, police recovered fake stamps of City Diagnostics Centre, Khuda Lahora; SRL Diagnostics, Khuda Lahora; and CT Diagnostics Centre, Sector 11.
A bottle containing blood samples was also found in the car. Later, police found that the accused were not employed with any diagnostics centre and were defrauding patients for quick money.
They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.
