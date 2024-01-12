Chandigarh: Duo held guilty of robbing college student of 15,500

A local court has held a man and a woman guilty of robbing a college student of ₹15,500 at knife-point in an auto-rickshaw in 2022. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 12. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The duo, Nitesh Sharma, 22, hailing from Bihar, and Rajwinder Kaur, 35, a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab, was convicted under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on the complaint of Chahat Mittal, a student of SD College, Sector 32, and residing as a paying guest in Sector 46.

Mittal said on October 22, 2022, she took an auto-rickshaw from Sector 46-C for the Sector 43 ISBT.

Besides the driver, a woman, aged around 35, was already sitting in the auto. In no time, the woman pointed a knife at her, and demanded her money and mobile phone. Under threat, she handed over her ₹500 and her mobile phone.

The woman then asked her to transfer money into her account, but when it could not be transferred, she told her to call her family for it, Mittal alleged.

As her father transferred ₹15,000 to the woman’s account, she placed a knife on her neck and asked for her Google Pay password and PIN.

They then dropped her near the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 and fled.

On the basis of Mittal’s complaint, a case was registered and the two accused were arrested. On Thursday, the court of additional district and sessions court held them guilty.