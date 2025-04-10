Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Duo who scammed retd Col of 3 crore lands in net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The arrested scammers were identified as Mehak Yadav, 25, from Narnaul, Haryana, and Sachin Sharma, 23, from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

Over a week after a retired Colonel and his wife were duped of over 3 crore in a digital arrest scam, Chandigarh Police’s cyber crime cell has cracked the case with the arrest of two accused.

The fraudsters had placed the retired Colonel and his wife under digital house arrest, instructing them to keep their phones on at all times and forbidding them from contacting anyone. This digital arrest lasted 10 days, from March 18 to March 27. (HT)
They were identified as Mehak Yadav, 25, from Narnaul, Haryana, and Sachin Sharma, 23, from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Posting as Enforcement Directorate officials, the duo had trapped 82-year-old Colonel Dalip Singh Bajwa (retd) and his wife, Ravinder Kaur Bajwa, through video calls and fake documents, falsely linking them to a money laundering case involving Jet Airways owner Naresh Goyal.

The couple was placed under “digital arrest” for 10 days from March 18 to March 27 and coerced into transferring money in instalments. The fraudsters further intimidated them by stating that the Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant against the Colonel.

Police have been able to hold and recover 6 lakh from the lost funds and further arrests are likely, as per DSP Venkatesh of the cyber crime cell.

