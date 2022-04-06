Chandigarh: Elante Mall’s senior executive held for sexually harassing former co-worker
Days after his arrest over a dispute with the lessee of the Elante Mall’s food court, a senior executive of Nexus Malls, that owns the retail complex, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a former co-worker.
The accused, Anil Malhotra, is the executive director of corporate affairs, hospitality, offices and CSR, Nexus Malls.
According to the police, Malhotra had worked with the woman previously and had now started stalking her.
The woman, who is married, had complained that Malhotra had been sending abusive text messages to her and her husband, and also threatening and blackmailing them. He had also stalked her when she visited the mall a few times.
On her complaint, Malhotra was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station, and arrested.
He was produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand. During his custody, police will inspect his mobile phone and go over the evidence submitted by the complainant.
Malhotra is also named in the criminal case registered earlier this week after mall officials barricaded the entrance of the food court following a dispute with the lessee, Puneet Gupta. According to police, Malhotra, along with others, was arrested and later bailed out.
Through a statement, Elante Mall had announced to take legal recourse against this FIR, lodged under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. They had also said Gupta owed them over ₹78 lakh and was misleading the authorities. However, no response was issued by the mall’s spokespersons regarding Malhotra’s arrest in the subsequent sexual harassment case.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
-
IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi
After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics