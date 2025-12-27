Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Chandigarh: F&CC okays civic infrastructure works

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 08:02 am IST

Various agenda items were discussed in detail and approval was accorded to key civic works focusing on storm water drainage (SWD), water supply augmentation etc

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation held its meeting on Friday under the chairpersonship of UT mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla. Various agenda items were discussed in detail and approval was accorded to key civic works focusing on storm water drainage (SWD), water supply augmentation and improvement of public infrastructure across different sectors of the city.

The committee emphasised that these works will significantly improve drainage, water supply and public facilities. (HT Photo)
The meeting was attended by Amit Kumar, commissioner, Pardeep Kumar, special commissioner, committee members Saurabh Joshi, Gurpreet Singh, Jasmanpreet Singh and Suman Devi, along with senior officers of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

The approved works included providing and laying of 900mm, 600mm and 450mm SWD pipeline to tap excess rainwater from the residential area of Panjab University, Sector 14, to the existing SWD system near the roundabout of Sectors 14/15/24/25, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 26.98 lakh.

Another agenda for providing and laying of parallel SWD line in place of the existing silted SWD line on V-5 road for smooth disposal of rainwater near Goodwill Enclave, Sector 49, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 30.56 lakh was also approved.

Other works accorded approval during the meeting include providing and laying of 100mm, 150mm and 200mm diameter DI water supply lines in Milk Colony, Dhanas, near the park, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 28.01 lakh, special repair of the existing Community Centre, Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 48.74 lakh, providing new SWD system for smooth disposal of rainwater area near and around House Numbers 14–33, 43, 61–67, 73–82 and 873 in government quarters, Sector 43, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 48.15 lakh and upgradation of flooring on the front side and backside of market/showrooms from SCO Number 21 to 85, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 27.86 lakh.

The committee emphasised that these works will significantly improve drainage, water supply and public facilities and directed the departments concerned to ensure timely completion with prescribed quality standards.

