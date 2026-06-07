Chandigarh:Industries body calls FAR hike “game-changer” for MSMEs

The Chamber of Chandigarh Industries has welcomed the UT administration’s draft notification proposing an increase in the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) from 0.75 to 2, terming it a landmark reform that could significantly boost industrial growth and ease of doing business in the city. The proposed policy change is expected to reverse this trend by allowing businesses to expand within their existing premises. (HT File)

In a statement issued on Saturday, the industry body expressed appreciation for what it described as a long-pending demand of the industrial community finally being addressed. The proposed FAR increase—which determines the permissible built-up area on a given plot—is expected to enable vertical expansion of industrial units, a move seen as critical in a land-scarce city like Chandigarh.

Earlier, under the Master Plan 2031 provisions for industrial areas in Chandigarh, particularly Section 8.10 covering Industrial Area Phases I, II and III, the demand for increasing the FAR had been explicitly rejected, with authorities citing concerns that any further relaxation would strain already inadequate infrastructure.

However, in a significant policy shift, the administration has now proposed enhancing the FAR to 2.0, along with permitting 60% ground coverage and a maximum building height of 68 feet 3 inches for plots up to two kanal. For larger plots, an FAR of 2.0 and 60% ground coverage will also be allowed, though height norms will continue as per existing rules. The revised framework aims to reduce land constraints in industrial areas while ensuring that higher FAR benefits are primarily utilised for core industrial buildings and remain subject to zoning regulations.

The Chamber noted that limited land availability had long constrained industrial growth, particularly affecting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many such units, it said, had been forced to shift operations to neighbouring states in search of larger spaces. The proposed policy change is expected to reverse this trend by allowing businesses to expand within their existing premises.

Calling the move forward-looking, the Chamber said the FAR relaxation would act as a catalyst for industrial expansion, improved productivity and fresh investments in the Union Territory. It added that industries would now be able to optimise land use more efficiently, thereby strengthening Chandigarh’s position as an industry-friendly destination.

At the same time, the industry body urged the administration to address potential procedural and implementation concerns early. It called for clarity on frequently asked questions (FAQs) and sought active participation of industry representatives in the policy formulation process.

“The involvement of stakeholders like the Chamber will help ensure that practical and logical solutions are incorporated from the outset, enabling industrialists to fully benefit from this progressive policy without facing ambiguities,” the statement said.