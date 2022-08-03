Chandigarh: Inebriated youth held for brandishing pistol while driving
Police late on Monday arrested a 23-year-old inebriated youth for allegedly brandishing a pistol, that later turned out to be a dummy, while overspeeding near Nexus Elante Mall.
The accused, Parduman, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested around 11 pm when a police team was on a patrol ahead of the Independence Day near the mall in Industrial Area.
The team received information from the police control room that a youth was spotted driving his car while brandishing a weapon near the Transport Chowk light point.
The accused was then caught overspeeding, while still brandishing a pistol. The police stopped him for checking and found the weapon in the car was a dummy. After examination, the youth was found drunk.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (negligent act to endanger human life or safety) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 Motor Vehicles Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station..
-
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
-
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost hthe deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student'slife in a road accident. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, a Class 1 student, 7, Khushpreet Kaur. The second, meanwhile, was filed by the deceased's mother who also sustained injuries, 34, Sukhvinder Kaur.
-
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Bagga's, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from Sangeeta Bagga, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated the Bagga had approached the tribunal with “unclean” hands.
-
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing,, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
