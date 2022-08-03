Chandigarh: Inebriated youth held for brandishing pistol while driving

Police late on Monday arrested a 23-year-old inebriated youth for allegedly brandishing a pistol, that later turned out to be a dummy, while overspeeding near Nexus Elante Mall.

The accused, Parduman, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested around 11 pm when a police team was on a patrol ahead of the Independence Day near the mall in Industrial Area.

The team received information from the police control room that a youth was spotted driving his car while brandishing a weapon near the Transport Chowk light point.

The accused was then caught overspeeding, while still brandishing a pistol. The police stopped him for checking and found the weapon in the car was a dummy. After examination, the youth was found drunk.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (negligent act to endanger human life or safety) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 Motor Vehicles Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station..