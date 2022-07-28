Chandigarh logs Covid death for second straight day

A day after a 71-year-old woman from Sector 46 succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh, the city recorded another virus-related fatality on Wednesday. Notably, the casualty on Tuesday was a first in the past five months.

On Wednesday, a 75-year-old man, who lives in Maloya, died at GMSH, Sector 16. He was fully vaccinated against the virus, but suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Meanwhile, tricity logged 325 fresh infections, up from 317 the day before. As many as 131 cases were detected in Mohali, followed by 117 in Chandigarh and 77 in Panchkula.

This pushed tricity’s active caseload further to 1,834, which includes 808 infected patients in Chandigarh, 689 in Mohali and 325 in Panchkula.