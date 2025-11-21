Search
Chandigarh: MACT orders 31.57L relief for kin of 20-yr-old student killed in crash

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:58 am IST

Eyewitness testified that the over-speeding truck approached from the Rajpura side and struck the victim’s motorcycle with great force, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of 31.57 lakh to the parents of 20-year-old Gursewak Singh, a bachelor of Pharmacy student who died in a road accident near Sirhind in May 2022.

The court awarded a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.57 lakh to the parents of the victim. (HT Photo)
The court awarded a compensation of 31.57 lakh to the parents of the victim. (HT Photo)

The order held that the fatal accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of a 12-wheel truck driven by Kuldeep Singh, who had been proceeded against ex-parte. The truck belonged to VRL Logistics Ltd, while it was insured by United India Insurance Company Ltd.

According to the petition filed by the victim’s parents, Manjeet Singh and Sarabjeet Kaur of Basantpura village in Patiala, the incident took place on May 14, 2022, when Gursewak was travelling on his motorcycle to Desh Bhagat University, Amloh, to appear for his final practical examination. His father, following on a scooter, witnessed the accident near Nanda petrol pump on GT Road, Sirhind.

Eyewitness Tejinder Singh who was also examined by the prosecution testified that the over-speeding truck approached from the Rajpura side and struck Gursewak’s motorcycle with great force, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries. He was declared brought dead at civil hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib.

An FIR was registered the same day under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sirhind police station.

In its findings, the tribunal noted that neither the truck driver nor the owner appeared to contest negligence, and relied on the FIR, eyewitness accounts, and post-mortem report to affirm liability. The court assessed the deceased’s monthly income at 20,000, considering that he was a bright BPharma student who had cleared four semesters and was likely to secure employment soon.

Half of the compensation will be released in cash to the parents in equal shares, while the remaining 50% will be deposited in fixed-deposit accounts.

