Chandigarh: MACT awards ₹19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim
Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, awarded his family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh.
The deceased, Avtar Singh, worked as a labourer for Frooti Company in Mohri village, Ambala.
In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway. Meanwhile, a speeding Mahindra Bolero coming from Ambala Cantt hit Avtar, causing him multiple grievous injuries.
The car driver stopped and stepped out to check on him, but passers-by took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
Stating that Avtar was earning around ₹12,000 per month, they demanded compensation from the Mahindra Bolero driver, Sukhdeep Singh, vehicle owner Daljeet Marahar and insurer United India Insurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh.
In their response, the vehicle driver and owner alleged that the story was fabricated, and no accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. The insurer submitted that the vehicle did not have registration certificate, route permit and fitness certificate.
After considering all submissions, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh to Avtar’s family, to be paid severally and jointly by all respondents.
“The claimants are awarded a sum of ₹19,88,456, that is ₹4,97,114 each, along with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation of the compensation,” it ordered.
ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were declared on Friday. She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital
City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.
