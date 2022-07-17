Chandigarh: MACT awards 19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim

Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, awarded his family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh.

The deceased, Avtar Singh, worked as a labourer for Frooti Company in Mohri village, Ambala.

In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway. Meanwhile, a speeding Mahindra Bolero coming from Ambala Cantt hit Avtar, causing him multiple grievous injuries.

The car driver stopped and stepped out to check on him, but passers-by took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Stating that Avtar was earning around ₹12,000 per month, they demanded compensation from the Mahindra Bolero driver, Sukhdeep Singh, vehicle owner Daljeet Marahar and insurer United India Insurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh.

In their response, the vehicle driver and owner alleged that the story was fabricated, and no accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. The insurer submitted that the vehicle did not have registration certificate, route permit and fitness certificate.

After considering all submissions, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh to Avtar’s family, to be paid severally and jointly by all respondents.

“The claimants are awarded a sum of ₹19,88,456, that is ₹4,97,114 each, along with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation of the compensation,” it ordered.