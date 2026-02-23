Chandigarh: Man accused of murdering female neighbour in Daria a psychiatric patient, say police

A day after a Daria village resident was arrested for brutally murdering his 38-year-old female neighbour, police on Sunday said the accused had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The victim was rushed in an auto-rickshaw to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared her brought dead. (iStock)

The accused, Vinod, was allegedly caught red-handed by the victim’s husband while bludgeoning the victim with a pressure cooker and hammer, after stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

According to his complaint, the victim’s husband, Pardeep Mohan, who runs a welding shop in Baltana, Zirakpur, had just returned home for lunch around 1.20 pm, when he heard the screams of his wife, Seema, from another room.

As he rushed to her aid, he found the door bolted from inside. Mohan said with the help of neighbours, he broke open the back door and saw Vinod attacking Seema, who was lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The complainant, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, stated that he and his wife had frequent quarrels with Vinod, who lived in the adjoining room. Taking advantage of Seema being alone at home, Vinod locked the doors from inside and attacked her, he alleged.

Mohan further alleged, “Neighbours told me that Seema was stalked by him on the terrace just minutes before the murder. Both my children were away at the time. The entire house was soaked in blood. She was killed brutally.”

Seema was rushed in an auto-rickshaw to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said they received information from the hospital about a woman being brought dead and reached the spot. They said Seema sustained stab injuries in the neck and eyes, and also had head injuries.

After recording the husband’s statement and verifying the circumstances, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) was registered against Vinod. The accused was arrested from the spot. The victim leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.