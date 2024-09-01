Chandigarh: Man caught with 30 banned injections gets 15-year jail

A 32-year-old man caught with 30 banned injections in March 2022 has been awarded 15-year imprisonment by a local court. A fine of ₹1.5 lakh was also imposed on the convict, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Chandigarh Police chased the man, stopped him and interrogated him. On searching his envelope, 30 intoxicating injections were recovered from it and he was arrested. (Getty image)

As per case files, police had arrested Kumar on March 22, 2022. Around 9.30 pm, a team from the Bapu Dham police station had noticed a person coming with a white envelope in his hand. As soon as he saw the cops, he changed his path.

Becoming suspicious of his actions, the police team chased him, stopped him and interrogated him. On searching his envelope, 30 intoxicating injections were recovered from it and he was arrested.