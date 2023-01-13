Chandigarh MC celebrates Lohri with festive fervour

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Thursday organised a function at its Sector 17 office to celebrate Lohri.

Kirron Kher, member of Parliament, Chandigarh, was the chief guest at the function, while Sarbjit Kaur, mayor, and Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner were also present during the programme.

The MP and mayor distributed sweets and savouries to the MC employees and extended their greetings to Chandigarh residents on the occasion of Lohri.

The programme started with the ceremonial bonfire, followed by cultural performances of MC employees accompanied by folk songs of Punjab. Bhangra and giddha were also performed by the staffers.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Man held with commercial quantity of medical tablet

Mohali police on Thursday arrested a Rupnagar man with commercial quantity of an anti-diarrhoea drug without supporting documents. The accused was identified as Mandeep Singh. “We stopped his scooter for checking at a checkpost and recovered 1,800 lomotil tablets. Mandeep could not produce necessary documents for possessing the tablet in commercial quantity,” police said. The accused was booked under the NDPS Act. .

3 held for snatching J&K man’s phone

Two days after a Jammu and Kashmir man’s phone was snatched, police arrested three youths on Thursday. The accused were identified as Imitiaz Khan, 20, and Ghanshyam, 19, from Bapu Dham Colony, and Dhanush, 20, from Small Flats, Dhanas. The trio had snatched the mobile phone from one Tahir Rasool Tali.

Power cable stolen from solar power plant

A DC power cable and other equipment were reported stolen from the solar power plant at the Sector 43 ISBT in Chandigarh. Based on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh, project director, Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), a theft case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. Meanwhile, a theft case was also reported from a shop in NAC Manimajra. The owner, Alok Pardhan of Sector 9, alleged that on January 4, three pest control kits, a bag containing drill machine, pump and five litres of chemicals and some documents were stolen from the shop. A theft case has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

Traffic police hold road safety workshop

As part of Road Safety Week, which is being organised from January 11 to 17, the road safety awareness cell of the Chandigarh Traffic Police held a traffic awareness programme at Nexus Elante Mall on Thursday. The police addressed the employees and appealed to them to follow traffic rules to make roads safer