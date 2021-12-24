Chandigarh: No midnight Christmas mass for second year in a row

Even as the Covid situation in December is better this year as compared to 2020, various churches of the tricity have decided to do away with the traditional midnight Christmas mass this year as well as a precautionary step.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “Like last year, we plan to hold three separate services on Christmas eve, at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm to ensure there is no crowding on the premises. Covid is known to spread faster in the cold and dry weather, and we want to finish the services as early as possible for the safety of people.”

On Christmas also, an English service will be held at 8.30am, while the Hindi service will be held at 10am to prevent crowding.

There will also be no community lunch at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19. Bishop Ignatius added, “While we will serve the congregation tea and cake, they will be encouraged to enjoy the Christmas feast at home with their families.”

He added that there will be no exhibition in the basement of the church this year as well. However, churches will be setting up a nativity scene, which will be ready by Christmas for the visitors.

Parish priest of the church in Chandimandir, Father Premanand said they were planning to offer food to the less fortunate on Christmas day.

Meanwhile, neighbourhood carols ahead of Christmas concluded this week, as per chairman of the Nayagaon Church, Lawrence Malik. He said their church will also hold a fellowship lunch on Christmas.

Shobha Yatra organised with fervour

After skipping it last year due to the pandemic, the Tricity Churches Association held the Christmas Shobha Yatra on Thursday, marking presence of over 4,000 people.

The procession started from the CNI Church in Sector 18 and passed through Sectors 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, before ending at the rally ground in Sector 25.

Chairman of the association, Father Premanand said it was moving to see people participating in the procession, while walking along with vehicles. He thanked the administration and the police for giving the necessary permissions in time.

As per the 2011 census, Christians represent 0.83% of the total population of Chandigarh.

(With inputs from Jahanvi Kashyap and Pragya Roy Barman)