Chandigarh: PGI-PU underpass work to start in April

Being delayed for over six years now, work on the much-needed pedestrian underpass between Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University is finally slated to begin in April this year. The UT administration is also aiming to complete the extension of the Kurukshetra Boys’ Hostel at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, by February, 2026. (HT Photo for representation)

The UT administration has set a December 2026 deadline for the completion of the ₹12.31 crore project. Once completed, the subway will provide a safe passage to nearly 10,000 people, mostly students, patients and their attendants, who have to use the stretch on a daily basis. The project was first approved in 2019 by the then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

In a recent review meeting of the UT administration, deadlines were decided for major infrastructure ongoing projects in Chandigarh. The projects, worth more than ₹550 crore, are closely monitored to ensure timely completion and optimum utilisation of public funds.

The UT administration is also aiming to complete the extension of the Kurukshetra Boys’ Hostel at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, by February, 2026. The project is being executed at a cost of ₹32 crore. The ground-plus-six extension will add 372 rooms, taking the total hostel capacity to 622 rooms, over a built-up area of about 1.20 lakh square feet.

Along with a boys hostel at PEC, the administration has also set February, 2026, deadline for a co-educational hostel block being constructed at a cost of ₹16.66 crore at the Government College, Sector 46. The G+3 structure will provide 276 beds along with dormitories, dining, kitchen, and visitor facilities. Once completed, around 2,600 students will benefit from these affordable and secure accommodation facilities.

To meet housing requirements of police personnel, 240 Type-II houses are being built at the Chandigarh Armed Police Complex, Dhanas, with an estimated expenditure of ₹65 crore. The project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

A multi-level parking facility at the District Courts–Judicial Academy, Sector 43, is being developed at a cost of ₹48 crore. With parking space for 1,272 vehicles, the project has a completion target of March 2026.

In the healthcare sector, MBBS hostels for boys and girls at GMCH, Sector 48, are being constructed at a cost of ₹48 crore. Spread over 2.40 lakh square feet, the facility will house 574 students and is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

Other ongoing projects include the 4th CTU bus depot-cum-workshop at Raipur Kalan costing ₹68 crore. This project is targeted for completion in July 2026. The target date for completion of the Advanced Academic and Research Centre at PGGC-11 costing ₹9.93 crore is July 2026. The Bulk Material Market in Sector 56 (West) is being developed at a cost of ₹21.42 crore, with a completion target of September 2026.

Projects to start in April

Among projects which are to commence in April this year are the Police Station at Mauli jagran costing ₹9.50 crore and a Police Station at IT Park costing ₹9.81 crore, both targeted for completion by March 2027. A new government school at the CAPF Complex, Dhanas, will be built at a cost of ₹11.50 crore and is scheduled for completion by June 2027. In addition, 144 Type-II houses at the Armed Police Complex, Dhanas, will be constructed at a cost of ₹45 crore, with a target date of December 2027.

Other projects in the pipeline

Projects in the pipeline include a new block at GMSS School, Maloya costing ₹11.31 crore; a new boys’ hostel (G+6) at PEC, Sector 12, at a cost of ₹30.71 crore; a research scholars’ hostel at PEC costing ₹26.39 crore; an astro turf at the Hockey Ground, Sector 18, costing ₹8.14 crore; additional construction at Model Jail costing ₹44.42 crore; a gymnasium hall at Government College for Boys, Sector 46, costing ₹11.06 crore; a boys’ hostel at CCET, Sector 26, costing ₹26 crore; and the extension of the Vindhya Girls’ Hostel at PEC at a cost of ₹43 crore.