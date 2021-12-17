Chandigarh Police honoured for implementation of criminal tracking system

Chandigarh Police has secured the first position among union territories of India (except Delhi) in the implementation of the crime and criminal tracking network and system (CCTNS).

The Chandigarh Police was felicitated during a virtual conference on the good practices of CCTNS and ICJS held by National Crime Bureau, ministry of home affairs, New Delhi, on Thursday. The award was presented to Praveer Kumar Ranjan, DGP, Chandigarh and Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP Chandigarh (nodal officer, CCTNS) by Ajay Kumar Mishra, minister of state (home), government of India.

CCTNS is a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan of government of India. It aims at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for investigation of crime and has been implemented and functioning successfully since 2013 in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh policemen to visit other UTs as part of exchange programme

As part of an exchange program, part of a larger memorandum of understanding (MoU) between union territories (UT), five police personnel from the city would visit Dadra-and-Nagar Haveli and Daman-and-Diu, to get hands-on experience of police proceedings in the regions.

The MoU, which includes the three UTs, was signed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The police personnel up to the rank of inspector are expected to take part in the exchange programme. Personnel from the Chandigarh police will visit the other UT, getting assigned to the local police stations and vice versa.

“Their attachments would be for 25 days, and every month five people would be sent,” a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The Chandigarh police are looking for volunteers from the police force who would be willing to join the programme. The police department is also planning to appoint an internal nodal officer for supervising the effective implementation.

“The idea is to learn best practices from police in other parts of the country and imbibe those practices here,” Manoj Kumar Meena, superintendent of police (Headquarters), said.