Chandigarh Police invoke UAPA against Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police had busted the terrorist module in the last week of February by arresting a total of seven member

Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang who were arrested while planning to gun down rival gangster Bhuppi Rana in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh-based (HT File)

“After investigating the case thoroughly, Sections 17, 18 and 18-B of UAPA have been applied in the present case. Section 17 was invoked for channelisation of funds by designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar. Section 18 was invoked against the accused for conspiring with Brar, Section 18B for recruitment by Brar and Section 20 was invoked as the arrested persons were members of the terrorist gang,” said SP (Crime) Ketan Bansal.

The crime branch of UT police had busted the terrorist module in the last week of February by arresting a total of seven members — Sunny, Umang, Kailash (all shooters); Anmolpeet, Parwinder and Baljit, who provided shelter, money and transportation to the shooters, and Pooja Sharma who conducted recces with the shooters.

Three pistols and eight cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Police said Brar, sitting in Canada, hatched a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist act in India by killing Bhuppi Rana in court premises. He roped in gangster Rohit Godara, Vicky Chauhan, Sunny and Kailash (both sharp shooters) to eliminate his rival. Godara further recruited a woman, Pooja Sharma, to execute the crime.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B of the the Indian Penal Code. Later, Sections 201, 419 and 471 of the IPC were also added in the FIR.

