Chandigarh: Policy on nursing homes in residential areas put on hold

The Chandigarh administration has put on hold the proposed policy for allowing new nursing homes on residential plots. The existing nursing home sites will be auctioned first as freehold properties.

The administration had issued the draft policy in September last year, permitting nursing homes to run in residential areas. The push for the policy had come from Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. The decision to hold the policy was taken in a meeting chaired by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

“It has been decided that first the administration will auction the existing designated nursing home sites in the city before allowing the policy,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

The administration has nine dedicated nursing home sites, but these found no takers in previous attempts to auction them. While four sites are in Sector 51, two each are in Sectors 33 and 46 and one in Sector 44.

Existing sites to be converted to freehold

Now, to attract buyers, the administration will convert the dedicated sites from leasehold to freehold properties, said the UT adviser. “We will auction the properties as freehold, and after these sites are exhausted, the policy for nursing homes in residential areas will be considered,” said Pal.

It was after 15 years that the administration was considering to allow new nursing homes on residential plots. In 2005, it had discontinued the provision. The revival was mooted by Kirron Kher in 2020, citing the need for expanding the city’s health infrastructure.

The issue remained stuck with a sub-committee (on urban planning) of the administrator’s advisory council rejecting it, while another panel (on health) backing it. After much deliberations, the administration in September last year issued the draft policy.

As per the draft policy, a nursing home was to be allowed to function from a residential building only with the permission of the UT chief administrator. It also capped the maximum number of nursing homes in a sector to four.

According to the draft order, permission was to be granted only to those having a plot measuring not less than 500 square yard located on V-4, V-5 or V-6 roads in the sector, and ensuring that it would not create any undue traffic or other problems in the locality.

Construction waste policy gets final nod

Chandigarh: UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday gave his nod to the Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy 2021. The policy is likely to be notified within a couple of days.

Under the draft policy notified in December last year, it will be mandatory for all generators of C&D waste — public or private, from a dwelling unit or a shop to an industrial unit or government department — to shift the malba to the state-run processing plant at the Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The C&D waste generators will be allowed to take processed material, such as slabs and kerb stones, amounting to 50% of the processing charges paid by them.

In case of illegal dumping of C&D waste, transporters and generators will be fined ₹5,500 per vehicle. Rates will be increased by ₹500 annually on April 1. If case of any dispute, the MC commissioner or any person authorised by him/her will settle the issue.

