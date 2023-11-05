Chandigarh: Posing as locksmiths, thieves swipe gold jewellery from DSP’s house

Posing as locksmiths, two thieves made off with gold jewellery worth lakhs from the house of a Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Sector 46.

His wife called them inside the house to get the lock of an almirah repaired while he was not home, said the DSP. (Biswajit Debnath/HT)

The duo was moving on a bicycle in the streets, announcing lock repair services around 3.45 pm on Thursday, as per the complaint by DSP Navneet Kumar, posted with the Punjab Police State Task Force.

Hearing them, his wife called them inside the house to get the lock of an almirah repaired while he was not home, he added. While repairing the lock, the duo covertly nicked gold jewellery kept in the almirah, which his wife realised only after they had left.

The DSP said the stolen ornaments included four gold bangles, three gold chains, a pair of gold earrings, a gold and diamond pendant, a gold ring and a diamond ring.

The accused were captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them after registering a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Jewellery, cash stolen from doctor’s locked house in Sector 15

Thieves struck at the locked house of a PGIMER doctor in Sector 15, and stole gold jewellery and cash.

In his complaint, Dr Abhay Shankar told the police that the theft took place between September 18 and November 1 while he was out of station. He said the thieves took away three gold rings, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, a gold mangal sutra, a diamond ring and ₹9,000 in cash.

A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

