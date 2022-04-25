Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages.
After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018.
Though the MC General House had rejected the proposal for tax levy at these villages, the administration had directed its imposition in 2020. But it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until these villages were under the administration’s purview, no property tax was levied.
As per estimates, at 440, Daria has the highest number of eligible commercial tax payees, followed by Dhanas with 430, Behlana 386, Raipur Khurd 250, Mauli Jagran 245, Kishangarh, Makhan Majra and Khuda Alisher 200 each, Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora 180 each, Kaimbwala 150, Raipur Kalan 110 and Sarangpur 105.
EWS colonies to also pay tax
In addition to the commercial properties in 13 villages, MC will also, for the first time, collect property tax from around 16,000 houses in EWS colonies in Chandigarh. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
MC expects to earn another ₹2 crore from these additional sources. “We expect to cross the target this year also, particularly with the additional revenue generation from villages and colonies,” said an MC official.
Notably, residents and opposition parties have been decrying the move to impose property tax in villages and colonies.
Last year, MC’s tax branch had collected over ₹70 crore as property tax against a target of ₹44 crore –an increase of more than three times since 2016, when the collections stood at ₹20 crore.
20% rebate till May 31
MC is offering 20% rebate to residential property tax payers and 10% to commercial entities if tax for the 2022-23 fiscal is deposited before May 31. The last date for cheque and demand draft payments is May 26.
After May 31, the civic body will impose a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest, on the tax dues, sans rebate. “Before MC sends the property tax bills, the eligible tax payees can pay their property tax through self-assessment as well,” said the official.
Property tax can be paid on the civic body website, the “I’m Chandigarh” mobile app or physically at the Sampark centres through demand draft, cheque or cash.
